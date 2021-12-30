 
Royals keeping Queen company in her first Christmas without Prince Philip

Members of the Royal Family reportedly banded together and around Queen Elizabeth in an attempt to “brighten up” her day and make her first Christmas without Prince Philip as happy as possible.

This news has been brought to light by an insider close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, the Queen "Is not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up.”

In light of this, the family banded together to support the monarch for her first Christmas away from Prince Philip.

In doing so, they “brightened up her day” even though "Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen.”

However, “thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas. And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts."

Before concluding the insider also went on to add, "After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet."

