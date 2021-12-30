 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Cultural director urges Serbian cinemas to show Srebrenica film

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

More than 1,000 people watched “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, which was awarded the Best Film Award
More than 1,000 people watched “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, which was awarded the Best Film Award

 The director of a cultural centre in a largely Muslim part of Serbia has appealed for an acclaimed movie about the massacre of 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica in 1995 to be shown across Serbia.

In two screenings in the town of Novi Pazar on Tuesday, more than 1,000 people watched “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Which was awarded the Best Film Award at the 2021 European Film Awards. It was first shown in any part of Serbia.

“Tickets sold out in an hour and a half,” said Hussein Memic, who screened the movie. “We are complaining that this movie will be shown all over Serbia. It makes no sense to play alone with Novi Pazar.”

The Yasmira Zubanik film has not been released in Bosnia’s Autonomous Republic of Serve, which has confused Bosnia by opposing legislation that makes it illegal to deny that the Srebrenica massacre constituted a genocide.

In 1995, Ratko Mladic, the commander of the Bosnian Serbian Army, and Radovan Karadži, the political leader of Bosnia and Herzea, were convicted of genocide by the former Yugoslavia International Criminal Court for their role in the Srebrenica massacre. I did.

Zubanik said many cinemas and distributors in other parts of Serbia and in the Republic of Serbia in Bosnia wanted to show the film, but were afraid of criticism and retaliation.

“My intention was never to divide,” she said.

“My intention was to tell the truth. For those who don’t know about Srebrenica or who refuse to watch it as a movie about a mother who wants to sit and protect her two children. That happens there. Because it was. ”

Serbian national television RTS has always shown award-winning films to date. However, following the appeal to the broadcast “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, He said he would not make a decision on the show under media pressure.

Boris Isakovich, who plays Mladic in the film, said he was disappointed that it was seen through a political lens, not as an artistic creation.

“It’s clear that this movie (screening) has been censored,” said Isakovic. “But it tells a lot about the power of cinema. It’s a powerful weapon that can tell a story.”

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of manipulation over plea to join 'F&F10'

Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of manipulation over plea to join 'F&F10'
Most shocking celebrity lawsuits of 2021

Most shocking celebrity lawsuits of 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify content ‘still unavailable’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify content ‘still unavailable’
Royals keeping Queen company in her first Christmas without Prince Philip

Royals keeping Queen company in her first Christmas without Prince Philip
Prince Andrew’s legal team asks to ‘halt’ case since accuser lives ‘in Austraila’

Prince Andrew’s legal team asks to ‘halt’ case since accuser lives ‘in Austraila’
Hugh Jackman tests positive for covid-19

Hugh Jackman tests positive for covid-19
Katy Perry unveils set-list for upcoming Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry unveils set-list for upcoming Las Vegas Residency
BTS’ Jin addresses the ‘most exciting’ gift from Chris Martin collaboration

BTS’ Jin addresses the ‘most exciting’ gift from Chris Martin collaboration
Drew Barrymore highlights personal ‘wellness first policy’

Drew Barrymore highlights personal ‘wellness first policy’
Meghan Markle branded 'a woman at war with everyone' in a live TV show

Meghan Markle branded 'a woman at war with everyone' in a live TV show
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced
Taylor Swift dismisses files to have ‘Shake It Off’ lyric suit dismissed

Taylor Swift dismisses files to have ‘Shake It Off’ lyric suit dismissed

Latest

view all