Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of manipulation over plea to join 'F&F10'

Johnson confirmed he has no plans of coming back to the franchise and reprising his role as Luke Hobbs

Dwayne Johnson came forth alleging Vin Diesel fought with him over plea to join Fast&Furious 10.

The actor confirmed he has no plans of coming back to the franchise and reprising his role as Luke Hobbs, even after Vin Diesel issued a public plea in November.

For the unversed, Diesel wrote on Instagram last month, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

He continued by referring to their co-star, the late Paul Walker, by his nickname, Pablo. "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!" he added. "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Johnson said although Diesel had good intentions with the post, he said it was an "example of his manipulation, "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it," Johnson added.

He said that after his earlier conversation with Diesel, he thought they had a "clear understanding" and hoped to leave the franchise with "gratitude and grace." However, he feels the "this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

"Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter," Johnson concluded.