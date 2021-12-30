 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
Selena Gomez shares adorable selfie with her pup 'baby Winnie': See Pic

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Selena Gomez, who often features her pets on social media, has once again shared a cute photo of her pet pup and it has taken the internet by storm.

The Good For you singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the sweet photo of her fluffy Winnie.

 Sharing the post she captioned it, "baby Winnie."

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media. In the picture, a make-up-free Gomez was clad in a black sweatshirt, appeared ready to plant a kiss on her pet’s face.

Earlier in March 2020 during an Instagram live, she disclosed she recently welcomed Daisy into her home, and during the Livestream, Winnie could be seen lapping and pawning at Daisy.

