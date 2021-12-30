 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Daniel Radcliffe being smitten by 'Harry Potter' co-star Helena Bonham Carter

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

The confession came during an interview for the upcoming HBO Max reunion for Harry Potter
The confession came during an interview for the upcoming HBO Max reunion for Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe confesses he had a crush on Harry Potter co-star  Helena Bonham Carter. 

The confession came during an interview for the upcoming HBO Max reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts wherein he revealed he gave a letter to co-star Helena Bonham Carter during filming that unveiled his crush on the actress 23 years his senior.

“Dear HBC,” Radcliffe, 32, began the letter. “It was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee.”

Radcliffe then laughed, embarrassed at the rest of the note, as Carter urges him to continue reading.

“You can share,” Carter, 55, said, to which Radcliffe replied, “I can. I can share this now.”

“I do love you,” he continued. “And I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier [so that] I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool.”

Radcliffe went on to say he had multiple love interests on the sets of the iconic film.

“Every part of my life is connected to ‘[Harry] Potter,'” Radcliffe said during the special. “My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of set somewhere.”

