Insider says Justin Bieber, wife Hailey are 'more than ready' to start a family

The couple, according to a source, is eager to have kids

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have hinted at numerous occasions that they are ready to expand their brood.

The couple, according to a source, is now more than ready to have kids.

“Babies are definitely on the brain,” the insider said of the duo's family plans. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”

“I could see a pregnancy announcement happening in the near future,” the source continued. “Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it’s one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time.”

Justin and Hailey exchanged their vows in September 2018 with a courthouse wedding in New York City. They held a larger ceremony in South Carolina with family and friends in attendance one year later.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,” an insider said ahead of their first wedding. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”