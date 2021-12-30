 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Swedish DJ Avicii’s final journal entry before suicide REVEALED

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Avicii’s last journal entries prior to his 2018 suicide have been made public in a new book for the first time
Avicii’s last journal entries prior to his 2018 suicide have been made public in a new book for the first time

Swedish DJ Avicii’s last journal entries prior to his suicide have been made public in a new book for the first time, reported Page Six.

Entries being published in Måns Mosesson’s upcoming book Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii detail the DJ’s struggle with his mental health and substance abuse, leading up to his final day before committing suicide.

Dating back to his time in rehab and hospital for his substance abuse, one entry reads, “Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound.”

At one point, Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, started using Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s meditation techniques.

Of this time, Avicii wrote, “It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary.”

According to the book, a friend who had met Avicii prior to his suicide, had even alerted his father of his concerning meditation techniques. The friend had said that “he wasn’t eating or speaking.”

A day later, Avicii was dead, with his last entry reading, “The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts.”

Avicii took his own life with a glass bottle on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Ice baths are old news,’ Chris Hemsworth stuns with 'snow baths' pictures GEO

‘Ice baths are old news,’ Chris Hemsworth stuns with 'snow baths' pictures GEO

New coins for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unveiled

New coins for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unveiled
Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey

Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey
Kardashians lead tributes after former manager Angela Kukawski's death

Kardashians lead tributes after former manager Angela Kukawski's death

Scott Disick struggling to accept Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's engagement

Scott Disick struggling to accept Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's engagement

Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner and more who got engaged in 2021

Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner and more who got engaged in 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case

Prince Andrew’s accuser has THIS to say following Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Prince Andrew’s accuser has THIS to say following Ghislaine Maxwell verdict
Happy Birthday V: BTS fans light up Burj Khalifa with singer's pictures, watch

Happy Birthday V: BTS fans light up Burj Khalifa with singer's pictures, watch
Insider says Justin Bieber, wife Hailey 'more than ready' to start a family

Insider says Justin Bieber, wife Hailey 'more than ready' to start a family

Why Emma Watson 'almost quit' Harry Potter: 'I got to a tipping point'

Why Emma Watson 'almost quit' Harry Potter: 'I got to a tipping point'
Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson rehearse for New Year’s Eve party: Photos

Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson rehearse for New Year’s Eve party: Photos

Latest

view all