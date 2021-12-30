Swedish DJ Avicii’s final journal entry before suicide REVEALED

Avicii’s last journal entries prior to his 2018 suicide have been made public in a new book for the first time

Swedish DJ Avicii’s last journal entries prior to his suicide have been made public in a new book for the first time, reported Page Six.

Entries being published in Måns Mosesson’s upcoming book Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii detail the DJ’s struggle with his mental health and substance abuse, leading up to his final day before committing suicide.

Dating back to his time in rehab and hospital for his substance abuse, one entry reads, “Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound.”

At one point, Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, started using Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s meditation techniques.

Of this time, Avicii wrote, “It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary.”

According to the book, a friend who had met Avicii prior to his suicide, had even alerted his father of his concerning meditation techniques. The friend had said that “he wasn’t eating or speaking.”

A day later, Avicii was dead, with his last entry reading, “The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts.”

Avicii took his own life with a glass bottle on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman.