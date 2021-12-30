 
Thursday Dec 30 2021
Prince William to turn royal property into shelter for homeless

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Prince William is exploring the idea of turning Duchy of Cornwall to provide shelter to the homeless.

The Duke of Cambridge, who pays special attention to the plight of homeless, has plans to use the property for public after father Prince Charles becomes King. 

Currently, the revenue from Duchy of Cornwall is used to fund other charitable activities 

As per the Telegraph, William is has asked his team to explore more about the buildings that could be used to combat homelessness.  

"The Duke is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can," said the source. William is also the patron of Centrepoint which provides housing to young people in the UK.

