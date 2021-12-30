Karachi: Seaview beach to remain open on New Year's Eve

— AFP/File

Citizens allowed to visit Seaview beach on New Year's Eve, SSP South says.

"Containers will not be used to block the roads," he says.

Residents of DHA will be allowed to go after showing their ID cards.

KARACHI: The roads in Karachi will be blocked on New Year’s Eve to avoid untoward incidents, however, citizens will be allowed to visit it for celebrations, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, with the exception of medical stores, all the shops in Clifton, Khadda Market, and Boat Basin will remain closed from 8pm onwards.

SSP Nazeer said that all the citizens will be allowed to visit the Seaview, adding that authorities will not be blocking the roads with containers.

He further said action will be taken against those who drive cars or bikes without silencers, meanwhile, the residents of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) will be allowed to drive around after showing their ID cards.

It should be noted that on New Year's Eve, many people — particularly the youth — take to the streets to celebrate the occasion.