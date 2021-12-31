 
entertainment
Taylor Swift dubbed 'Beatles' of new generation by Billy Joel

Taylor Swift dubbed 'Beatles' of new generation by Billy Joel

Taylor Swift is garnering praises from famous musician Billy Joels.

The singer, who has won 11 Grammy Awards at an age of 32, has been dubbed the Beatles of the 21st century, considering her popularity amongst Millenials and Gen Z.

“She’s like that generation’s Beatles,” he said in an interview with USA Today this week.

“Taylor (Swift) is also a very talented girl and she’s productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she’s huge,” he added about the All To Well singer.

Speaking more about the music taste amongst the generation, Joel shared how he finds youngsters returning to old music.

“There are a lot of younger people now looking backward and they like their parents’ music, which is a strange phenomenon,” he said. “I’ll be in the car with [my kids] when they make me turn [the radio] on and I might hear a reference to me.”

With decades in the music industry also comes watching artists morph and emerge —namely, singers such as Swift.

