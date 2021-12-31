 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Khloe Kardashian shares ‘very painful' note that will change your entire world

Friday Dec 31, 2021

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a thought-provoking note on the eve of new year, saying “there’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes.”

Taking to Instagram following recent cheating reports by her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder.”

She further said, “But don’t you go and become someone that your not. Cry-Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, there were reports that Khloe’s on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has welcomed a child with another woman during his reconciliation with her. 

