Kate Middleton’s piano video becomes most viewed royal video

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s video playing piano at Westminster Abbey has become the most viewed royal video.



Kate Middleton, 39 left her millions of fans swooning with her piano-playing skills during the Westminster Abbey carol concert and the video of it took the internet by storm instantly.

She played piano with singer-songwriter Tom Walker in public for the first time.

The video of the Duchess, showcasing her piano skills, was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The video was uploaded with caption: “A very special performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' with @IAmTomWalker for #TogetherAtChristmas.”

It has received over 11 million views on the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, becoming the most viewed royal video.

It also became the second most viewed video by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their official YouTube channel with 2.6 million views.