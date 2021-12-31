Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial

File Footage





In a strange twist in the Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial the former now must prove that he can sweat.

Virginia's attorneys have demanded that the Duke of York present medical evidence of his "alleged medical condition of anhidrosis, hyperhidrosis".

This comes after Andrew, in a 2019 interview with BBC, refuted the accuser's claims that he got sweaty on a dance floor with the victim back in 2001 in a London club before Virginia was forced into sexual relations.

He backed his statement claiming that a medical condition prevented him from perspiring however the very next day, newspapers published photographs of Andrew sweating heavily across various times.

Ahead of the trial in New York, lawyers have demanded documents outlining the Duke of York’s travel history to and from Tramp Nightclub as well as any gifts he was given by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.