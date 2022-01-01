Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols addresses paternity suit

Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols finally breaks her silence over the paternity suit she has slapped the NBA star with.

Ms Nichols spoke out about it all during her latest interview with Us Weekly.

As part of her statement, she was also quoted saying, "I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino California.”

“He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would have never gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

Not only that, “Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month."

Before concluding though, she made it clear that she "agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12," for his birthday, but she mad sure to clarify, "I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed."