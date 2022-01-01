 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols addresses paternity suit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols addresses paternity suit
Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols addresses paternity suit

Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols finally breaks her silence over the paternity suit she has slapped the NBA star with.

Ms Nichols spoke out about it all during her latest interview with Us Weekly.

As part of her statement, she was also quoted saying, "I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino California.”

“He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would have never gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

Not only that, “Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month."

Before concluding though, she made it clear that she "agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12," for his birthday, but she mad sure to clarify, "I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed."

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles' New Year video

Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles' New Year video
Conservative commentator in hot water after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dig

Conservative commentator in hot water after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dig
Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021

Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021
Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021
Britney Spears shares cryptic video ‘symbolic of my year’

Britney Spears shares cryptic video ‘symbolic of my year’
Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021

Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021
Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver

Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver
'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'

'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'
Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Latest

view all