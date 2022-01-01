Shawn Mendes reveals he’s ‘had a hard time with social media’ post Camila Cabello split

Award-winning songwriter Shawn Mendes recently shed light on his personal feelings regarding social media use following his split.

The singer expressed all his thoughts in a candid Instagram video that touched deeply into his current mental scape.

In it, he could even be heard saying, "I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay.'"

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

"I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the times when I'm writing songs.”

“I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it.”



"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it."

"I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it."

Before signing off he also admitted, “I see you guys, and I see how much love you're giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you.”