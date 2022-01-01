 
Prince Andrew ‘banking on’ Epstein settlement as ‘get out of jail free card’

Prince Andrew has reportedly been using his accuser’s settlement with Jeffrey Epstein as a “get out of jail free card.”

Royal commentator Charles Rae brought this claim to light during his interview with GB News.

There he pointed out the intentions of the royal and explained, "Well, he is going to be hoping that this is a get-out-of-jail-free card to be perfectly honest.”

"Because this agreement between Epstein and Virginia Guiffre was in return for, I think, a six-figure sum. In it, it was supposed to say things like anybody she was threatening to sue would be covered by this agreement, and that she wouldn't be able to sue them.”

"Now, there's a phrase in there that includes the word royalty. We'll have to wait and see the actual details when it's released. I think it's going to be released on January 3. So we'll have to wait and see what it actually says.”

He also went on to add, "He's going to be hoping that this will cover him and give him an out. And this is one of two things he's trying to do.”

"As you know, he has been trying to get this case thrown out using various tactics and various claims and the Judge, Lewis Kaplan, has thrown them all out.”

