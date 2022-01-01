 
entertainment
Khloe Kardashian, daughter True bid 2021 sayonara ‘as early as possible’

Khloe Kardashian has decided to kick-start her celebrations for 2022 “as early as possible” alongside daughter True.

In the short video, Khloé can be seen donning a 2022 rainbow coloured pair of glasses and navy blue furry coat while her daughter showed off her silver noisemaker in a grey sweater.

This update comes shortly after news of Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit hinted towards the possibility of a two-timing relationship.

in light of ‘this betrayal’ "Khloé has decided it is time to “be moving on.” Especially since "Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them."


