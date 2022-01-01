Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled New Year post with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to leave fans swooning over their perfect chemistry with adorable pictures on social media.

Recently, the Jonas Brothers’ singer made it evident that the lovebirds are going to keep setting-up couple goals even in the new year.

Pee Cee welcomed 2022 with her arms wide open and her hubby showering love over her on the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram, the Sucker singer shared a PDA-filled picture of himself and his other-half. He captioned the post, “My forever New Years kiss."

As soon as the post was up on the Facebook-owned app, fans started bombarding the comment section with lovely wishes for the couple.

The Bollywood Desi Girl, however, is yet to share her first post of the year.

On the work front, Chopra is garnering massive response for her hotly-released film, The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves.

Meanwhile, she is also gearing up to win over hearts with her next projected Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.