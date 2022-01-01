 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last

Dakota Johnson has finally spoken out about her relationship with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and even gave fans a tiny glimpse into the 2017 whirlwind romance.

Johnson addressed it all during one of her recent interviews with Elle UK.

There she was quoted saying, “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

For those unversed, the couple moved into their house in Malibu that costs $12.5 million at 5,338 square feet.

The duo has remained rather tight-lipped over the years but recently Johnson admitted that being with Martin makes her “feel both 48 and 26,” at the exact same time.

Johnson even has an “adoring” relationship with Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and, during the course of her interview, added, “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

