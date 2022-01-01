 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo
Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

Ayeza Khan is a sight for sore eyes in her New Year photo for fans!

The Meherbposh star turned to her Instagram on Friday night to leavs fans smitten with her monochrome photo in a purple outfit. Ayeza, who had donned a little Happy New Year tiara for the night, dressed to the nines for dinner in Dubai.

"Happy New Year 2022!" captioned Ayeza alongside her post.

In another video posted on her Instagram Stories, the actor gave fans a glimpse of New Year fireworks from Burj Khalifa. Ayeza's new year trips comes along with husband Danish Tamioor and kids Hoorain and Rayyan.

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo


More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'
Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video
Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu
Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch
Disha Patani turns a photographer for boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Maldives

Disha Patani turns a photographer for boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Maldives
Pawri to Formula 1: Best local memes that ruled internet in 2021

Pawri to Formula 1: Best local memes that ruled internet in 2021
Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post

Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post
'Time Flies': Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares sweet throwback photos with him

'Time Flies': Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares sweet throwback photos with him
'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo

'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo

Latest

view all