 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year
Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

Kangana Ranaut has had a bit challenging year with police complaints filed against her but she is now looking forward to a blissful time ahead.

Taking to Instagram, the Queen star dropped a selfie in which she can be seen dressed up in traditional red saree outfit, paired with gorgeous jewellery.

Extending wishes towards her fans, the Bollywood actor captioned the post, “Happy New year to everyone… Hope this one is a memorable one.”

Meanwhile, she also paid a visit to a temple to kick-start 2022 on a positive note. In a series of photographs, Ranaut is seen carryout Hindu rituals as she looks adorable in a beige saree draped around her.

She captioned the post, “There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji….performed some rituals there ….”

The Thalaivi actor also unveiled her wish list for new year, “Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complains / FIR’s and more love letters…”

More From Showbiz:

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch
Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year

Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year
Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch
Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch
Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'
Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video
Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo
Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu
Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Latest

view all