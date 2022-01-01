Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

Kangana Ranaut has had a bit challenging year with police complaints filed against her but she is now looking forward to a blissful time ahead.

Taking to Instagram, the Queen star dropped a selfie in which she can be seen dressed up in traditional red saree outfit, paired with gorgeous jewellery.

Extending wishes towards her fans, the Bollywood actor captioned the post, “Happy New year to everyone… Hope this one is a memorable one.”

Meanwhile, she also paid a visit to a temple to kick-start 2022 on a positive note. In a series of photographs, Ranaut is seen carryout Hindu rituals as she looks adorable in a beige saree draped around her.

She captioned the post, “There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji….performed some rituals there ….”

The Thalaivi actor also unveiled her wish list for new year, “Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complains / FIR’s and more love letters…”