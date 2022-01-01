 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plotting major US power play: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning a takeover amid rebranding plans as ‘satellite Royal Family’ for the US.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe made this revelation during his most recent interview with OK! Magazine.

He started by telling the outlet, “An American trip was inevitable because they’re our closest ally, but it’s tricky because as things stand, there’s no way on earth that Prince William would want to share any part of an official royal tour representing the Queen, Britain and the Commonwealth with Prince Harry.”

“What we’re seeing are increasing signs that Harry and Meghan are setting themselves up almost as a satellite Royal Family in America. Meghan trades on her title to try to influence major political figures in America.”

"Harry is still Prince Harry and is able to be whisked around New York like they were recently, as though nothing has changed.”

“But of course they’re not royals and what, we’re being told by palace officials, won’t happen, is for Harry and Meghan to join William and Kate for any official part of this visit.”

“We don’t know the details of the trip yet but last time William and Kate went to America, they went to a red carpet event with rising stars of British film in LA.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, "Even if there’s an event arranged in LA this time, I’m told that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be a part of it unless they were invited separately and privately. So there’s going to be no reunion of the fab four, that’s for certain.”

