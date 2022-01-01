 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bond ‘isn’t smooth sailing’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling with relationship woes and use hand-holding tactics to help ‘smooth out’ the rocking boat.

This insight has been brought to light by famed astrologer and body language expert Inbaal Honigman.

She addressed the couple’s public displays of affection (PDAs) and pointed towards some major issues the duo may be struggling through at the moment.

She was quoted telling Express UK, "Looking at Harry and Meghan, they are certainly in love. They haven't been married for that many years, and are still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship.”

“So their constant hand-holding, cuddling, leaning on each other, are displays of affection, which are definitely genuine and not for the cameras.”

The expert also went on to point out that “An emotional Leo (Meghan) leaning into a stable Virgo (Harry) is exactly where you'd expect those signs to be.”

“Their eyes generally look at each other, or in the same direction.... almost. They are in sync, but not fully in sync. They are likely to argue then make up.”

But Even though, “Their relationship isn't fully smooth sailing, they're both old enough to know that every problem has a solution, and every argument can be resolved with some love and some compassion.”

