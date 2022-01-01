Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared loved-up photos with her beau as they rang in the new year with their kids.



The Spanish model, 27 turned to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with PDA-filled photos, featuring herself, Ronaldo and their children.

She captioned the endearing post in Spanish which reads: “Happy 2022. Much health, love and light in all homes.”

“Thanks to all of you who have been part of my 2021 and thank you God for the good year you have given us,” Georgina Rodriguez said followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, the Portuguese footballer also took to the Facebook owned app and shared with his over 384 million fans sweet family photos to wish them a very happy new year.

He wrote, “2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions.”

“Happy New Year and see you soon!”

Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo started dating in June 2016 and welcomed their daughter Alana together on November 12, 2017.

In November last year, Georgina announced that she is pregnant with twins.

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jnr was born in the United States in 2010 but immediately taken back to Madrid to be raised in Spain.

In June 2017, the Real Madrid star then surprised fans with the news he'd welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.