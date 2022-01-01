 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Fans call Kim Cattrall to make a Samantha Jones cameo in 'Emily In Paris'

The second season of Netflix’s hit show, Emily In Paris debuted on streaming channel in Dec, 2021. Soon after its release, fans of the show have suggested an ultimate crossover of the series with another hit TV show.

Taking to social media, fans have come up with a few different theories; how the Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall's iconic character, Samantha Jones, could possibly be a part of Netflix’s hit series.

Cattrall, who famously played the iconic Samantha Jones in SATC, has been notably absent from the popular series’ reboot show, titled, And Just Like That… While she refused to reappear in the new series, the writer moved Jones to London for work.

Interestingly, at the end of second season of Emily in Paris, where the lead character Emily Cooper (played Lily Collins) is considering traveling abroad, fans have suggested that she can then come across a particular public relation manager, Samantha Jones (Cattrall).

The proposed crossover also support the shows’ narrative as well. Samantha is a public relations executive, while Emily is a marketing executive.

One Twitter user suggested, “Pitch: Emily will cross Paris and move to London to work for Samantha Jones PR.”

For the unversed, both shows; SATC and Emily In Paris are created by director Darren Star.

