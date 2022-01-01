 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Kate Middleton and William's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'a secret, romantic role'

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Rose Hanbury aka Rose Cholmondeley, former model and Kate Middleton and Prince William's friend, is set to host a society bash of the year at her Norfolk estate.

According to the local media, her matchmaking skills have led to a wedding. A newspaper reported that Rose introduced Lord Hesketh's daughter to 47-year-old Oliver Birkbeck and "now he's proposed".

"It's a Christmas miracle" said Sophia whose father is a politician associated with the Independence Party."

Commenting on the event, a British journalist said, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Norfolk friend Rose Cholmondeley performs a secret, romantic role."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William has wished millions of their social media followers a Happy New Year.


