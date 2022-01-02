 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Megxit: Prince Harry 'happy' to end 'toxic' royal life with Meghan Markle

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Prince Harry is said to be "very happy" after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal life in the famously dubbed move called Megxit.

Two years after, the royal family became embroiled in scandal while the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex raked in millions, through lucrative deals, as they made their new life on Montecito, California.

Weighing in on the aftermath of the move, Majesty magazine’s editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward, said that Harry is pleased to have ended his life as a royal which she dubbed to be "toxic".

She drew parallels to Harry's late mother Princess Diana on how she wanted the same during her marriage to Prince Charles but could not do so.  

"I am hearing that, despite it all, Harry is very happy with his lot," she said.

"He has managed to break away from the ‘toxic’ royal life, which is what his mother always wanted to do but was never able to."

