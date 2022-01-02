Are Lori Harvey, 'babydaddy' Michael B. Jordan pregnant?

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey spark pregnancy rumours: 'Babydaddy'

Michael B. Jordon and girlfriend Lori Harvey have sparked rumours of an pregnancy with their New Year photo.

The couple rang in 2022 with a special celebration on Friday around friends and documented their fun-filled get together on the Instagram.

However, it was one caption by Lori on her Instagram Stories that left fans asking questions

“Babydaddy,” Lori wrote on the clip as the couple posed for a bathroom selfie.

In another photo, Lori was spotted spending the night with her girl friends.

“Bringing in the new year with my girls," she captioned the photo.





