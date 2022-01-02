 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert: source
'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source

Kanye West surprised fans with last-minute announcement of his mini-concert in Miami however the reports suggest that he didn't really hold his performance.

The Flashing Lights rapper took to Instagram on Friday to unveil New Year’s Eve Black Party in the same city where his ex’s Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson was gearing up to host his event with Miley Cyrus.

According to Page Six, an insider said that the Gold Digger rapper 'wound up hanging out — but not performed' in a club with his fellow rappers Future, Quavo and French Montana.

“His (West) team called everyone in Miami asking if they had a location to do a concert. At 6:15p.m. on NYE. People just went back to their glass of Champagne.”

“He wanted such a big group, like 50 or 60 people. A lot of places just didn’t have the space,” the outlet quoted its multiple sources.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report
Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'
‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics
Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo

Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo
Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'

Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'
Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour

Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour
Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Miley Cyrus drops new single on New Year’s Eve Party: Watch

Miley Cyrus drops new single on New Year’s Eve Party: Watch
Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Betty White’s last tweet proves how excited she was for 100th birthday: See

Betty White’s last tweet proves how excited she was for 100th birthday: See

Latest

view all