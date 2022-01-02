Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Celebrating the New Year’s festive spirit, Netflix teased fans with the release of first-look posters of the much-anticipated upcoming season of superheroes’ show, The Umbrella Academy.

The streaming giant took to the Twitter on Sunday and dropped a series of posters of the main characters from the popular series, which is based on the comics of Gerard Way.

Back in November, Netflix confirmed that the season three of the show, which is created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater, would be returning in 2022.

However, no exact date has been set for the third season’s release, but it is promised for 2022.

The series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

Producers include Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions.

The cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland and Kate Walsh.