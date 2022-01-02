Sindh to reopen schools from tomorrow

File photo of students attempting their exams — PPI

All schools will reopen in Sindh from tomorrow, Monday, January 3.

Sindh education dept dispels rumours about extension of winter break.

Sindh govt had announced winter holidays in educational institutions from December 20, 2021, to January 1, 2022.

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced the re-opening of educational institutions across Sindh from tomorrow, Monday, January 3rd after the winter vacations, Geo News reported on Sunday.



According to a statement issued by the Sindh Education Department in this regard, “all educational institutions will be reopened by Monday, January 3 across Sindh.”

Dispelling rumours, the department said that the provincial government has decided not to extend the winter break.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal government wanted to delay the winter vacations but the Sindh government had already announced winter holidays in educational institutions from December 20, 2021, to January 1, 2022.