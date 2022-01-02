‘They’ appeared neutral in KP's LB polls, but interfered in 2018 election: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — ONLINE

PESHAWAR: JUI chief and head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday spoke about the recently-concluded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections, in which his party saw success, and said that the PTI government will face worse defeat in the next phase of the polls.

In a cryptic message, Fazl said that while "they" appeared to have a neutral stance in the LB polls, "they had interfered in the 2019 General elections," Geo News reported.

Fazl was speaking to the media in Peshawar after attending a meeting of the PDM's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing. PML-N's Amir Muqam, Qaumi Watan Party's Sikandar Sher Pao, JUI's Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman, and other party leaders were also in attendance.



During the meeting, the country’s political milieu, PDM's planned anti-government long march, and several other issues were discussed

"PDM will unitedly start a long march towards Islamabad on Pakistan Day, March 23," Fazl said, adding that the Opposition's anti-government alliance is "urging the entire nation to come out of their homes and protest against the illegitimate and incompetent government."

He further said that inflation in the country has made poor people’s life miserable, therefore, it is now the entire nation’s responsibility to help the country get out of the current situation.

Talking about local body elections in the country, the JUI leader said that in recent LB elections, "they" appeared to be neutral and "we appreciate it".

"However, in the general election of 2018, they had interfered in the process after which the PTI was handed over a fake mandate."

Commenting on his party's lead in KP's LB polls, Fazl said that JUI winning more votes is not only the party's victory but it is also a win for the Opposition.

Expressing his confidence in the second phase of the LB polls, the JUI chief said that "the ruling party will suffer a worse defeat and the nation will prove that PTI's victory in the 2018 elections was fake."

It is pertinent to mention that the Opposition parties — particularly JUI — had taken an unassailable lead in KP's local body elections, which was held in 17 districts on December 19, 2021.

