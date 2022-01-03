 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians
Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians

The Ukrainian minister of culture, Oleksandr Tkachenko, has clapped back against the “offensive caricature” being presented of his fellow countrymen in Emily in Paris.

Tkachenko made this claim during his interview with The Mirror and was quoted saying, "In the 1990s and 2000s, Ukrainian guys were portrayed mainly as gangsters. Over time this has changed. However, not in this case."

He even went on to say, "In Emily in Paris we have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman which is unacceptable. It is also offensive. Is this how Ukrainians will be seen abroad? Who steal, want to get everything for free, be afraid of deportation? This should not be so."

Even researcher Olga Matveieva addressed the portrayal and admitted that the Emily in Paris character Petra “marginalises the image of an average Ukrainian woman."

"Nationality-based stereotyping not only provokes disbalance but maintains aggression. Let's make peace, not offensive jokes.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie

Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues box office domination

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues box office domination
Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach

Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach
Christina Aguilera reminisces over ‘incredible 2021’ in celebratory tribute

Christina Aguilera reminisces over ‘incredible 2021’ in celebratory tribute
'Loved being with you during the craziest year': Reese Witherspoon tells Jennifer Aniston

'Loved being with you during the craziest year': Reese Witherspoon tells Jennifer Aniston

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton mark 2021 milestones with candid video collage

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton mark 2021 milestones with candid video collage
Anna Kendrick takes interne by storm with her New Year post

Anna Kendrick takes interne by storm with her New Year post
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn’s baby boy leaves duo feeling ‘closer than ever’

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn’s baby boy leaves duo feeling ‘closer than ever’
Meghan King announces to end marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew

Meghan King announces to end marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew
Kanye West enjoys romantic dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami

Kanye West enjoys romantic dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami
BTS singer V's 'Christmas Tree' becomes top-selling Korean song on US Amazon

BTS singer V's 'Christmas Tree' becomes top-selling Korean song on US Amazon

Meghan and Harry's friend takes a dig at journalist for penning article about Kate Middleton

Meghan and Harry's friend takes a dig at journalist for penning article about Kate Middleton

Latest

view all