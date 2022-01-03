Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians

The Ukrainian minister of culture, Oleksandr Tkachenko, has clapped back against the “offensive caricature” being presented of his fellow countrymen in Emily in Paris.

Tkachenko made this claim during his interview with The Mirror and was quoted saying, "In the 1990s and 2000s, Ukrainian guys were portrayed mainly as gangsters. Over time this has changed. However, not in this case."

He even went on to say, "In Emily in Paris we have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman which is unacceptable. It is also offensive. Is this how Ukrainians will be seen abroad? Who steal, want to get everything for free, be afraid of deportation? This should not be so."

Even researcher Olga Matveieva addressed the portrayal and admitted that the Emily in Paris character Petra “marginalises the image of an average Ukrainian woman."

"Nationality-based stereotyping not only provokes disbalance but maintains aggression. Let's make peace, not offensive jokes.”