Monday Jan 03 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over Spotify deal highlights major concern: report

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to remain silent over the puzzling Netflix and Spotify silence has hinted towards a major concern in the eyes of royal experts.

Australia's Today programme sat down for an interview with the Daily Mirror’s royal expert Russell Myers and brought this news to light.

There he pointed towards the bone-chilling silence and admitted, "Anything can happen with those two, to be honest. They pop up every now and then and the world laps it up."

"They have had a bit of a stop-start couple of years since they decided to leave the Royal Family.

"But hopefully Spotify and Netflix will be getting their money's worth. They haven't seen too much bang for their buck at the moment. Let's wait and see what happens."

In light of the fact that Prince Harry promised Spotify a full-scale launch but produced only 35-minute worth of content, in exchange for £18million, hints towards concern.

Mr Russell pointed out the issue and added, "We have the Platinum Jubilee, and Kate and William both turn 40 - Kate in just a few days time. I think those celebrations will give the whole Royal Family and the country and Commonwealth a much-needed lift."

