'State of lawlessness': Reham Khan claims her car was shot at and stopped at gunpoint

Journalist and ex-wife of PM Imran Khan — screengrab via YouTube

Journalist and ex-wife of PM Imran Khan criticises incumbent government as she narrates the "attack" in a Tweet.

Says "so-called government should be held accountable for the cowardly attack amid "state of lawlessness."

Reham's personal secretary files a complaint at Shams Colony Police Station.

ISLAMABAD: British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan on Monday claimed that unknown assailants opened fire on her car, while it was also stopped at gunpoint, Daily Jang reported Monday.



Taking to Twitter, the journalist narrated the incident, saying that two armed men riding motorcyclists fired gunshots at her car while she was on her way home in Islamabad after attending her nephew's wedding.

She also claimed that armed men tried to stop her car at gunpoint.

Reham, who is the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, criticised the incumbent government, saying that the "so-called government should be held accountable for the cowardly attack" on her car.

"I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so-called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland, I can take a bullet!"

She further added: "This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs and the greedy!"

Meanwhile, Reham's personal secretary Bilal Azmat has filed a complaint at the Shams Colony Police Station, however, a formal first information report (FIR) has not been registered yet.

The complainant has maintained that two men, aged 25-30 years of age, riding a motorcycle, tried to stop Reham's car and get her off the vehicle when she was driving to Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

In another Tweet, Reham shared a picture of the complaint and said she is awaiting the registration of the FIR.

Reham is a former TV anchor who had married PM Imran Khan in 2014 but they decided to file for a divorce the very next year. Since then, the 48-year-old journalist has been a vehement critic of the PTI-led government.