Monday Jan 03 2022
Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, friend of Kate Middleton, is once again doing rounds online

Prince William is once again facing a slew of online rumours about his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, a former close friend of his wife Kate Middleton.

Heated talks of William cheating on Kate while she was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis, first started doing the rounds in 2019, forcing the prince to take legal action against British publications.

Now, years later, the rumours are once again resurfacing on Twitter thanks to journalist Alex Tiffin, who brought them up while replying to a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the editor of the Daily Mail.

Referencing “William’s affair with the Rose lassie”, Tiffin wrote, “No amount of legal pressure is going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury. Enjoy your evening.”

He even claimed that many have evidence of the alleged affair.

“Multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete,” said Tiffin, before stopping his tweet spree.

Tiffin’s tweet seemingly referred to royal reporter Giles Coren’s 2019 tweet that said, “I know about the affair, everyone knows about the affair,” which was subsequently deleted.

