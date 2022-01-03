 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William pays rich tribute to Richard Leakey

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Prince William pays rich tribute to Richard Leakey
Prince William pays rich tribute to Richard Leakey

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has paid a rich tribute to world-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey, who died on Sunday at the age of 77.

Prince William took to the official Twitter handle and expressed his grief over the demise of Richard Leakey.

He tweeted, “I was very sad to hear of Richard Leakey’s death. He was an inspirational & courageous conservationist and I was privileged to meet him.”

“He transformed the Kenyan Wildlife Service & valiantly spearheaded efforts to stop elephant poaching. Conservation has lost a true visionary. W,” the Duke said.

The legendary paleoanthropologist remained energetic into his 70s despite bouts of skin cancer, kidney and liver disease.

Born on 19 December, 1944, Leakey was destined for palaeoanthropology -- the study of the human fossil record -- as the middle son of Louis and Mary Leakey, perhaps the world´s most famous discoverers of ancestral hominids.

More From Entertainment:

Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon to get married on this date: Find out

Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon to get married on this date: Find out
Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online

Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online
BTS singer Jungkook wows with his impressive boxing skills: Watch

BTS singer Jungkook wows with his impressive boxing skills: Watch
BTS member Suga reacts to recovering from COVID-19: Read

BTS member Suga reacts to recovering from COVID-19: Read
Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her

Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her
Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox

Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox
Kate Middleton had 'no interest in being famous', reveals friend

Kate Middleton had 'no interest in being famous', reveals friend
‘The Office’ actor David Koechner arrested on New Year’s Eve

‘The Office’ actor David Koechner arrested on New Year’s Eve
Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet this spring

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet this spring
BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19

BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19
Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year

Latest

view all