Prince William pays rich tribute to Richard Leakey

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has paid a rich tribute to world-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey, who died on Sunday at the age of 77.



Prince William took to the official Twitter handle and expressed his grief over the demise of Richard Leakey.

He tweeted, “I was very sad to hear of Richard Leakey’s death. He was an inspirational & courageous conservationist and I was privileged to meet him.”

“He transformed the Kenyan Wildlife Service & valiantly spearheaded efforts to stop elephant poaching. Conservation has lost a true visionary. W,” the Duke said.

The legendary paleoanthropologist remained energetic into his 70s despite bouts of skin cancer, kidney and liver disease.

Born on 19 December, 1944, Leakey was destined for palaeoanthropology -- the study of the human fossil record -- as the middle son of Louis and Mary Leakey, perhaps the world´s most famous discoverers of ancestral hominids.