 
pakistan
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Fazlur Rehman leading national politics is unfortunate: Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry speaking during an event — APP/File
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry speaking during an event — APP/File
  • Fawad Chaudhry vows not to budge an inch from an accountability process.
  • "PPP has deprived citizens of Sindh of health card," he says.
  • Fawad says that it is unfortunate that Fazal-ur-Rehman is leading national politics.

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Monday spoke about the future elections in the country and vowed not to "budge an inch from the accountability process", Geo News reported Monday.

In a statement, Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the 2018 elections on the agenda of accountability, therefore, voters think that the process of accountability should be completed.

"We will not budge an inch from the accountability process," he said, adding that the PTI-led government has recovered the money that corrupt politicians had looted from the national exchequer.

Fawad said that the PTI is the biggest party in the country while Pakistan Muslim League PML-N has been reduced to contest in regional politics only.

Meanwhile, he also criticised the PPP and said that the party has "deprived the citizens of Sindh of the health card facility."

"Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah thinks that the health card would affect his politics," the minister said.

Terming JUI's victory in the recent local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an "unfortunate incident", Fawad said that it is lamentable that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is leading national politics.

"Failure of major political parties in the country pave way for sectarian-based parties and that is harmful to the country," the minister said.

He also said that the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the "cleanest and the most transparent in Pakistan’s history", therefore, the government wants to have a similar, proper system for free and fair elections in the country.

More From Pakistan:

'Your prime minister is your brand': PM Imran tells party spokespersons

'Your prime minister is your brand': PM Imran tells party spokespersons
'Miscreants' seeking to exploit Pak-Afghan border issue: FM Qureshi

'Miscreants' seeking to exploit Pak-Afghan border issue: FM Qureshi
JI challenges Sindh, local govt act in High Court

JI challenges Sindh, local govt act in High Court
More than 300 confirmed cases of Omicron in Pakistan

More than 300 confirmed cases of Omicron in Pakistan
'State of lawlessness': Reham Khan claims her car was shot at and stopped at gunpoint

'State of lawlessness': Reham Khan claims her car was shot at and stopped at gunpoint
What was Mohammad Rizwan's experience at the Pak-Afghan border like?

What was Mohammad Rizwan's experience at the Pak-Afghan border like?
Pakistan reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in over two months

Pakistan reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in over two months
Karachi to receive second winter rain spell from tomorrow

Karachi to receive second winter rain spell from tomorrow
Coronavirus: Omicron cases spreading like wildfire in Karachi, say experts

Coronavirus: Omicron cases spreading like wildfire in Karachi, say experts
IMF pressure influenced government's decisions: Shaukat Tarin

IMF pressure influenced government's decisions: Shaukat Tarin
Multan: 12-year-old girl killed during celebratory firing

Multan: 12-year-old girl killed during celebratory firing

Difficult to ascertain owner of 'tampered' pistol in Bilal Yasin shooting: police

Difficult to ascertain owner of 'tampered' pistol in Bilal Yasin shooting: police

Latest

view all