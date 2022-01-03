 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his New Year’s celebrations in Maldives

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his New Year’s celebrations in Maldives
Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his New Year’s celebrations in Maldives

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh raised the temperature on internet after he posted some of his stunning snaps from his recent New Year’s vacations.

The Simmba star, who welcomed the year 2022 away from the hustle of city life in Maldives, had left his fans in awe as he posed next to scenic blue skies and refreshing beaches in the recently shared pictures.

The Gully Boy actor’s pictures; from flaunting his toned physique to sipping a drink, have gone viral on the internet, leaving fans drooling on his gorgeous vacay moments.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “First day of the rest of my life.” Take a look.

While fans flooded the Kill Dil actor’s post with love and praise, his wife, superstar Deepika Padukone also took to the comments section and dropped a quirky remark.

The Padmaavat actress requested credit for her photography skills as she took some of her husband’s stunning pictures shared in the New Year’s collage. She commented, “(Camera emoticon) credit?”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with heart and smiling icons and designer Anaita Shroff wrote, “Cheers hottie!” with a red heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika had a recent release '83, where he played Kapil Dev and the latter played Romi Kapil Dev, along with an ensemble cast.

In 2022, the Ram Leela star will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

More From Showbiz:

Arjun Kapoor opens up on getting criticised on age difference with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor opens up on getting criticised on age difference with Malaika Arora
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Rhea Chakraborty pens self-appreciation note

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Rhea Chakraborty pens self-appreciation note
Areeba Habib looks regal in ivory wedding outfit at her ‘shendi’ event

Areeba Habib looks regal in ivory wedding outfit at her ‘shendi’ event
Ushna Shah responds to netizens' fuss over her English accent

Ushna Shah responds to netizens' fuss over her English accent
Kareena Kapoor takes a ‘croissant’ break from her diet: 'just go for it'

Kareena Kapoor takes a ‘croissant’ break from her diet: 'just go for it'
Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19

Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics

Mahira Khan starrer 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' set to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year

Mahira Khan starrer 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' set to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year
John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for coronavirus

John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for coronavirus
How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport

Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport
Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Latest

view all