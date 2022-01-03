Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his New Year’s celebrations in Maldives

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh raised the temperature on internet after he posted some of his stunning snaps from his recent New Year’s vacations.

The Simmba star, who welcomed the year 2022 away from the hustle of city life in Maldives, had left his fans in awe as he posed next to scenic blue skies and refreshing beaches in the recently shared pictures.

The Gully Boy actor’s pictures; from flaunting his toned physique to sipping a drink, have gone viral on the internet, leaving fans drooling on his gorgeous vacay moments.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “First day of the rest of my life.” Take a look.

While fans flooded the Kill Dil actor’s post with love and praise, his wife, superstar Deepika Padukone also took to the comments section and dropped a quirky remark.

The Padmaavat actress requested credit for her photography skills as she took some of her husband’s stunning pictures shared in the New Year’s collage. She commented, “(Camera emoticon) credit?”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with heart and smiling icons and designer Anaita Shroff wrote, “Cheers hottie!” with a red heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika had a recent release '83, where he played Kapil Dev and the latter played Romi Kapil Dev, along with an ensemble cast.

In 2022, the Ram Leela star will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.