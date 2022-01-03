Justice Ayesha’s appointment to SC: PBC to observe strike on January 6

Lahore High Court's Justice Ayesha Malik. — Twitter

JCP will meet on Jan 6 to consider Justice Ayesha Malik's matter.

PBC to observe strike, completely boycott courts on the day.

PBC vice-chairman says unable to understand Justice Malik's alleviation.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) will observe a strike on January 6 — the day of the Judicial Commission (JCP) meeting, where the elevation of Lahore High Court Judge Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court of Pakistan will be considered, Geo News reported Monday.

In a statement, PBC Vice-Chairman Khushdil Khan said that the council would observe a strike and completely boycott courts on the day of the JCP meeting.

Khan said he was unable to understand what was the purpose of appointing Justice Malik to the apex court, adding that women judges can be appointed to the top court, but seniority should be considered.

The PBC official further stated that Chief Justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had already said that the matter of appointing new judges should be left to the incoming top judge.

It is pertinent to note that the CJP had proposed Justice Malik's name for appointment to the Supreme Court for the second time last month.

Her elevation had remained inconclusive earlier in September due to a divide in the JCP, with four members opposing and four others supporting her elevation.

The matter was then deferred by the judicial commission.

The JCP will reconsider elevating Justice Malik to the Supreme Court on January 6, 2022, despite opposition from the legal community, which believes judges should be appointed based on seniority.