Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Kanye West, Julia Fox dating like ‘kindred spirits’: report

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Sources recently weighed in on Kanye West and Julia Fox’s budding romance and admitted that the duo seem like ‘kindred spirits’.

Page Six insiders brought this news to light during one of their most recent interviews and were also quoted saying, “Julia and Ye are dating."

"They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

This news has come shortly after TMZ revealed that West and Fox were papped at Carbone for a weekend getaway, although sources previously explained that there was “nothing serious” going on between the duo.

