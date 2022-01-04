 
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Queen ‘furious’ over Prince Charles’ ‘delight’ over abdication rumors

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly erupted into fury over the reaction Prince Charles’ household had towards the rumors of her abdication.

Royal biographer and author Robert Jobson made this claim in his 2006 book William’s Princess.

There he wrote, "In November 1998, a person never identified was responsible for a spectacularly misguided attempt to burnish Charles’ reputation and enforce his position as heir to the throne.”

“[It] led instead to the Queen’s ire, necessitating an embarrassing climbdown on the part of her eldest son. The Queen was appalled to read that a St James’s Palace aide had asserted that Charles would be ‘privately delighted’ if his mother were to abdicate.”

“If true, this was a delight the prince would have been better keeping to himself. But the source of the information was a supporter of Charles who no doubt genuinely believed himself to be speaking in the Prince of Wales’ best interest.”

“This was an act of treachery as far as the Queen was concerned. Livid, she telephoned Charles who was on an official visit to Bulgaria.”

He also added, “He knew nothing about it but agreed with his mother that a joint statement should be issued in which Charles would stress his ‘abiding admiration and affection for the Queen’.”

“Prince Charles insisted that if any of his staff had been guilty, heads would roll. Whatever Buckingham Palace suspects, the investigation proved nothing and nobody was hung out to dry.”

