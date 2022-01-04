 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

BTS RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19
BTS' RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19

BTS members Kim Nam-joon (RM) and Kim Seok-jin have stepped out of quarantine after their complete recovery from Covid-19.

The world-famous K-pop group’s management agency Big Hit Music on January 4, released a statement to announce artists' successful recovery from the virus.

The agency stated, “BTS members RM and Jin were notified of their full recovery from COVID-19 and we inform you that starting on January 4 at 12PM KST, their quarantine ended.”

“RM and Jin, who received at-home treatment for 10 days since December 25 (Saturday), became eligible to take part in their normal routines starting on 12PM KST today,” it added.

The company, while updating fans about artists’ heath condition, also shared that they didn’t show any particular symtop during quarantine.

“For Jin, he showed minor symptoms, such as mild fever, in the early stages of receiving home treatment, but he has now fully recovered,” the statement further explained.

“Thank you to the fans who have shown concern for the artists' health, and the medical staff members who worked hard to help them overcome COVID-19.We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our artists, and faithfully comply with preventative guidelines,” the statement concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden

Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden
Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

Betty White’s official cause of death unveiled amid rumors of booster side effects

Betty White’s official cause of death unveiled amid rumors of booster side effects
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for the UK return revealed: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for the UK return revealed: report
The real reason Princess Charlotte isn’t allowed a best friend in school: report

The real reason Princess Charlotte isn’t allowed a best friend in school: report
Prince Harry’s decision to release memoir ‘will backfire hard’: report

Prince Harry’s decision to release memoir ‘will backfire hard’: report
Queen ‘furious’ over Prince Charles’ ‘delight’ over abdication rumors

Queen ‘furious’ over Prince Charles’ ‘delight’ over abdication rumors
Truth behind Prince Andrew accuser’s £371,000 sealed settlement unearthed: report

Truth behind Prince Andrew accuser’s £371,000 sealed settlement unearthed: report
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘secret getaway’ amid covid-19 surge laid bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘secret getaway’ amid covid-19 surge laid bare: report
Virginia Giuffre's 2009 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public: Andrew's accuser was paid $500,000 to end claim

Virginia Giuffre's 2009 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public: Andrew's accuser was paid $500,000 to end claim
Jennifer Lopez has a history with Google Images

Jennifer Lopez has a history with Google Images
Ben Affleck recalls moment daughter ‘clammed up’ in front of Taylor Swift

Ben Affleck recalls moment daughter ‘clammed up’ in front of Taylor Swift

Latest

view all