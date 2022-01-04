BTS' RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19

BTS members Kim Nam-joon (RM) and Kim Seok-jin have stepped out of quarantine after their complete recovery from Covid-19.

The world-famous K-pop group’s management agency Big Hit Music on January 4, released a statement to announce artists' successful recovery from the virus.

The agency stated, “BTS members RM and Jin were notified of their full recovery from COVID-19 and we inform you that starting on January 4 at 12PM KST, their quarantine ended.”

“RM and Jin, who received at-home treatment for 10 days since December 25 (Saturday), became eligible to take part in their normal routines starting on 12PM KST today,” it added.

The company, while updating fans about artists’ heath condition, also shared that they didn’t show any particular symtop during quarantine.

“For Jin, he showed minor symptoms, such as mild fever, in the early stages of receiving home treatment, but he has now fully recovered,” the statement further explained.

“Thank you to the fans who have shown concern for the artists' health, and the medical staff members who worked hard to help them overcome COVID-19.We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our artists, and faithfully comply with preventative guidelines,” the statement concluded.