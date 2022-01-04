 
entertainment
Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year's celebrations with baby Khai

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid welcomed the New Year with a perfect holiday away from the hustle of city life.

The supermodel, who rang in 2022 with an ideal vacay ‘in the wild’ with her daughter baby Khai, dropped glimpse from her low-key New Year celebrations as she wished fans on social media.

Taking to the Instagram, the runway queen wished fans on New Year and shared some rare snaps from her holiday. "Wishing you all the Happiest New Year. Sending blessings & love, near & far," Gigi captioned.

The series of pictures taken at the Hadids farm, included snaps of baby Khai helping her mum in the woods. In another picture, Gigi, 26, could be seen making delicious pizza and enjoying spending quality time with her daughter.

The post received thousands of likes and love in no time. Fans took to the comments section and wished the model on New Year. "Love you and the fam," one fan wrote. "HNY Baby! Here’s to a big & bright 22," another fan commented.

For those unversed, Gigi shares 13-months-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik. The two have been co-parenting her even since Malik and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid had a feud. 

