Is Kanye West looking for Kim Kardashian in girlfriend Julia Fox?

Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox seems to be following the fashion footsteps of estranged wife Kim Kardashian.



Fox, who made headlines after being spotted with West over Miami date, wore the exact same outfit at Kim's at an event before the dinner.

The 31-year-old actress slipped into a Jean Paul Gaultier sheer striped gown which was once worn by Kim Kardashian. Fox wore the dress for a party during Paris Fashion Week last September.

Kim wore the same dress to 2018 People's Choice Awards. However, the mother-of-four styled the outfit a bit differently, wearing minimal accessories and a pair of gray boots for the award show.

Meanwhile, Kanye has not yet signed the divorce papers filed by Kim in February 2021. The rapper reportedly wants to get back with the mother of his children regardless of his slew of flings with models and actresses.