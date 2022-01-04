 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson are taking their first official trip as a couple!

The lovebirds, who were first linked together in October, are putting their professional commitments aside to take their relationship to another level.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted in an all-black ensemble for on an airfield Monday while boyfriend Pete Davidson donned a white graphic shirt for the flight. The duo was prepping to fly off to the Bahamas, as per Daily Mail.

 
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation

Meanwhile, Kim's ex Kanye West has begun a new relationship with actress Julia Fox. The duo was spotted on their first date last week in Miami.

