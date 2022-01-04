 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Singer Jessie J says she got COVID-19 after recent Los Angeles concert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Jessie J revealed on Sunday that she contracted COVID-19 after performing in Los Angeles on December 15
Jessie J revealed on Sunday that she contracted COVID-19 after performing in Los Angeles on December 15

Jessie J revealed on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after performing at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles on December 15.

The 33-year-old Bang Bang hit-maker turned to Instagram to share a series of photos from the above-mentioned event with the caption, “I got COVID at this show BUT the audience could clap in time.”

Jessie is the latest in a long list of celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent months owing to the new, highly contagious, omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Others include BTS members Suga, Jin, and RM, Hugh Jackman, Brian May, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, etc.

The news also comes just a month after Jessie J announced that she had suffered a miscarriage with an emotional note on Instagram. 

More From Entertainment:

Lily Collins poses next to a graffitied poster of ‘Emily in Paris’ in New York

Lily Collins poses next to a graffitied poster of ‘Emily in Paris’ in New York
Adele achieves new milestone as her 30 becomes UK’s Biggest-Selling Album of 2021

Adele achieves new milestone as her 30 becomes UK’s Biggest-Selling Album of 2021
Katie Price reveals her wedding plans while sharing new details about ‘traumatic’ drink-driving arrest

Katie Price reveals her wedding plans while sharing new details about ‘traumatic’ drink-driving arrest
Leonardo DiCaprio loses bid to unnamed art collector: 'ducked out at $500,000'

Leonardo DiCaprio loses bid to unnamed art collector: 'ducked out at $500,000'
Grammy Awards to be postponed again this year due to Omicron?

Grammy Awards to be postponed again this year due to Omicron?
Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret windows' to keep eye on tourists

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret windows' to keep eye on tourists
Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?
Keanu Reeves to team up with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese for his first-ever series

Keanu Reeves to team up with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese for his first-ever series

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death
Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Latest

view all