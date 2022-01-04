Prince Harry's memoir and Andrew's scandal can't harm the Queen's dignity

Some royal members have been in news for last couple of years over their reported rift with seniors and ongoing legal woes and scandals, creating problems for the longest-reigning monarch.

There are also rumours and speculations that Prince Andrew's ongoing legal woes and Prince Harry's upcoming memoir could harm the dignity of the Queen.



Some of the experts believe that these crisis can damage the monarchy on a much wider scale. And they are also calling the Queen to take drastic measures to overcome the ongoing crisis before it causes further setbacks.



Whatever, one thing is sure that the Duke of Sussex's memoir and Prince Andrew's assault case won't harm the dignity of the Queen as she believes in justice and runs the Firm as per rules.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew and other royals' adventures could lift or down their own reputations but they can't overshadow the Queen's sacrifices for her people.