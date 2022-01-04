Ben Affleck says he heard worse pronunciations than Snoop Dogg name flub

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022
Ben Affleck shared that he didn't mind hearing wrong pronunciation of his name by Snoop Dogg on the Golden Globe Awards last month.
The 50-year-old rapper, while announcing nominations for the best supporting actor at the prestigious event, stuttered and called the actor name as “Been Aff-Fleck”. However, he made a quick apology to the actor.
During his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Justice League actor reflected, “He did get the emphasis a little off, yes.”
The Tender Bar actor also shared that he has heard weirder pronunciations of his last name.
Detailing all the incidents, Affleck said, “It's funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, 'Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.' Now it sounds like the duck commercial,” he explained.
"I was always like, 'Why did they always do that?' And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get,” he added as the audience burst into laughter.