Jamie Dornan dubs 2021 'worst year of life': Here's Why

Jamie Dornan says this year has been very sorrowful for him.

Speaking to The Telegraph in a recent interview, the Fifty Shades of Grey star talked about the massive success of Belfast.

"It’s a strange thing to end the year with all this positivity — with so much praise for Belfast and a lot of good talk about The Tourist, because on many levels it’s been the worst year of my life, and the hardest," the 39-year-old said.

The actor talked fondly of his obstetrician father."Truly, you could search far and wide and it would be very hard to find something negative to say about my dad. He was a beacon of positivity — that is my overriding takeaway."

"His kindness, his willingness to talk to anybody and everybody. He used to say, ‘You treat the person who cleans the court the same as you treat the judge.’ Dad had time for everybody," he added.

Jamie Dornan lost his father to COVID-19 in March 2021.